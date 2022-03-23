Jose Enrique tips Liverpool to move for Barcelona man that Jurgen Klopp ‘knows very well’

Despite departing the squad in 2016, Jose Enrique remains very much connected with the club and loves to keep abreast of any transfer news.

Speaking on his Instagram account (via The Boot Room), our former defender discussed the possibility of Liverpool signing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona.

Ahead of returning to Anfield for the upcoming legends game this weekend against the same club that the Frenchman now plays for, our former No.3 was excited by the prospect of his arrival.

The 36-year-old wrote: ‘What a player he will be for us Reds and as well, on a free transfer. Klopp knows him very well’

To sign the 24-year-old on a free transfer would be some superb business by ourselves but given that he was put up for sale during the last transfer window, it’s fair to assume the attacker’s wages must be sky high.

Jurgen Klopp will certainly be aware of the talents of the man with the most assists in Europe’s top five leagues since December but whether this will work financially, is another question.

