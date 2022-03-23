Jurgen Klopp eyes Watford attacker that he ‘likes most’ of options for a possible replacement for Mo Salah

Watford were famously the team that broke our unbeaten run during the 2019/20 Premier League winning campaign.

As reported by Fichajes (via Football Transfer Tavern), one member of that team could be heading to Anfield: ‘Sarr is the attacking option that the German boss ‘likes most’ ahead of the summer transfer window.

‘As a result of this admiration, Liverpool have placed the 39-cap Africa Cup of Nations winner on their ‘list’ of targets, with the report naming him a ‘cheaper option’ amidst the ‘uncertainty around the future of Mohamed Salah’.’

In Ismaila Sarr, Jurgen Klopp has plenty of reasons to be excited about the attacker and he has certainly proven himself to be an able forward in England’s premier division.

The 24-year-old could be a cheaper alternative to Mo Salah, should his contract situation not be sorted and he then eyes a move away from the Reds this summer.

Let’s hope if this deal is completed it’s to add to our current options and not a replacement for any that may move away.

