Liverpool and Manchester Mayors unite to move FA Cup semi-final away from Wembley

Liverpool and Manchester City are due to face each other at Wembley, on a weekend when all trains from their respective cities are not running to London.

Because of this, there will obviously be increased difficulty it getting to the nation’s capital and it will also cause increased traffic on the roads due to a lack of alternative transport options.

There had already been calls from fans groups of both teams, with Spirit of Shankly being immediately vocal, to move the venue of the game to somewhere closer – Old Trafford being an early and obvious alternative.

This has now been backed by Steve Rotheram and Andy Burnham, the respective Mayors for both cities, and they have taken to their social media pages to share a letter that has been sent to the Football Assosciation.

An excerpt from the letter reads: ‘Over the last year, we have heard many times that football without fans is nothing. If this decision is left to stand… those words will be meaningless’.

It often seems that common sense is something that is very rarely used in football but let’s hope the right and obvious solution can be agreed upon soon.

You can view the Tweet and full letter via @LCRMayor on Twitter:

⚽️ "Over the last year, we have heard many times that football without fans is nothing. If this decision is left to stand… those words will be meaningless"@MetroMayorSteve and @AndyBurnhamGM have called for action over the cancellation of trains for the FA Cup semi-final. pic.twitter.com/xv8iaTFFfk — Mayor Steve Rotheram (@LCRMayor) March 22, 2022

