Liverpool competing with Chelsea to sign 23-year-old Barcelona star, claims head of sports at Catalunya Radio

Liverpool are reportedly keen on acquiring the services of Barcelona’s Ronaldo Araujo in the summer window, according to Xavi Campos at Catalunya Radio.

The Reds’ main rivals for the Uruguayan’s signature comes in the form of Premier League rivals Chelsea.

That being said, the ongoing uncertainty at the club courtesy of sanctions issued by the UK government does, for the moment, provide the Merseysiders with something of an advantage in negotiations.

With a contract set to expire in 2023, it’s certainly possible that our recruitment team could secure a more than reasonable deal for the 23-year-old if deemed a genuine target.

However, in light of the fact that we have four world-class options in the heart of the defence, it does raise the question as to why we’d be keen to further bolster a department of the squad bless with quality depth.

We could only see such a situation arising if one of our current options were to depart the club – a possibility some reports have entertained with regard to the future of Joe Gomez.

Nonetheless, until further developments in that area arise, we’d advise fans to take such rumours with more than a pinch of salt.

