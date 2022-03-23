Liverpool looking to sort out pre-contract deal for second potential summer signing – report

Liverpool are reportedly close to arranging a pre-contract deal for highly-rated Derry City teenager, Trent Kone-Doherty.

This comes from the Belfast Telegraph, with the publication asserting that the Anfield-based outfit will take advantage of a Brexit loophole to bring the 15-year-old winger (who turns 16 in the summer) to Merseyside.

With the Reds also looking to secure the signing of Celtic prodigy, Ben Doak, the club could secure two top young talents ahead of the summer window.

READ MORE: Liverpool competing with Chelsea to sign 23-year-old Barcelona star, claims head of sports at Catalunya Radio

Though perhaps not the kind of business fans will be hoping to see us conclude this summer, it remains a critical part of our overall recruitment in our bid to plump up the Academy with potential first-teamers.

There are clear areas of the squad that could do with more senior experience coming in, of course, not least of all the midfield and forward line where ageing concerns and contractual challenges are present.

Regardless, it’s always positive to see us moving for the next big things in football, particularly if we can avoid the challenges posed by Brexit and develop such talents at Liverpool from an early age.

#Ep41 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Champions League QF Draw… and more!