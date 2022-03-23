Liverpool & Manchester City’s fans set to be let down by FA over semi-final debacle

As things stand, fans of Liverpool and Manchester City are set to be left with a challenging route down to the English capital for their sides’ upcoming FA Cup semi-final meeting at Wembley Stadium, as reported in a tweet by the Daily Mail’s Jack Gaughan.

With engineering works set to take place around the time of the fixture – a reality the FA were reportedly aware of – there will be no direct train routes from the north to London.

City and Liverpool have held discussions with the FA about moving the semi-final but indications are it remains at Wembley. — Jack Gaughan (@Jack_Gaughan) March 23, 2022

The Merseysiders secured passage through to the next round of the competition and a clash with the league leaders following a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

READ MORE: Leeds legend shares bizarre criticism of key Klopp tactic; claims Liverpool are putting themselves in danger

It’s absolutely disgraceful that fans on both sides haven’t been taken into consideration when deciding the venue for the competition.

Whilst we appreciate there are financial considerations to take into account, it’s utterly farcical that supporters are once again an afterthought in the process when perfectly sound stadiums are available otherwise in the north, including the likes of Old Trafford and Villa Park.

We’d hope that the governing body will see sense in the matter and tailor their venue selection to help out the fans affected, though it certainly looks far from likely at this current point in time.

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more! 🎙️