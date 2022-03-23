Liverpool one of three European outfits to target West Ham flop as potential Firmino replacement – Fichajes

Liverpool could be set to attempt a transfer for former West Ham United attacker, Sebastien Haller, with the club said to be showing interest alongside Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan.

This comes from Fichajes (via Caughtoffside), with the publication claiming that the Reds are looking at the Ajax star as the club’s next potential No.9.

The former Premier League star hardly had the most successful time in the English top-flight under David Moyes, though appears to have found a new level in the Dutch top-flight under the tutelage of highly-rated coach, Erik ten Hag.

As a No.9, the Ivorian hardly strikes us a like-for-like when it comes to our own maverick No.9 in Bobby Firmino, with the former more of a direct option for the forward line.

That’s not to say that Haller can’t perform a link-up role (more traditionally associated with the Brazilian) where required.

Though, it’s difficult to see the recruitment team overlooking his age (being set to turn 28 in the summer) when considering potential additions to the front-three, especially when compared with the likes of Mo Salah (29), Sadio Mane (29) and the former Hoffenheim hitman (30).

