Liverpool ready themselves for bids for Kostas Tsimikas as rival teams circle for our second-choice left-back

It’s been a surprise to so many supporters to see how well Kostas Tsimikas has settled into Liverpool’s squad and his performances are attracting attention.

As reported by Greek reporter Giannis Chorianopoulos (via LFC Transfer Room): ‘Many clubs are interested in Kostas Tsimikas but he is 100% happy at #Liverpool. There is ‘zero chance’ he leaves at the moment. Jurgen Klopp is also happy with the Greek international’s performance and the way he plays’.

It would be a massive surprise for Jurgen Klopp to allow our No.21 to leave the club, especially given the importance of a strong depth in the squad and his brilliant performances.

It’s fair to assume that the 25-year-old would be hoping that he can achieve more game time though and whether he is happy to sit on the sidelines and watch Andy Robertson, is the big question.

Given our success on the field, let’s hope the Greek international is happy to be part of a winning squad and can acknowledge that he is involved in something very special at the moment.

As long as the player and club are both happy, this reported interest just illustrates how great a player we have and we’re lucky for him to be so happy with his role in the squad.

