New Balance release custom diamond encrusted boots for Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott is playfully known as the ‘little diamond’ by Liverpool’s coaching staff and uses an emoji of a diamond on his social media pages.

Our No.67 is one of the brightest prospects our club has seen in a long time, even clinching fifth place in the NXGN awards for the world’s best youngsters.

As his stock continues to rise at Anfield, his boot suppliers New Balance have created a custom boot for him to wear and it plays into his nickname.

The light grey boots have a sparkling silver design on the base and in the company logo, as well as featuring the initials HE67 and the image of a diamond on the heels.

They are available to purchase now costing £180 and it’s good to see that the 18-year-old is such a big interest already, as it must been he’s doing the right things on the pitch too.

Fingers crossed there are plenty more deals and collaborations to come, as the boyhood Red becomes a more and more important player for his team.

You can view images of the boots via New Balance and spaceofsoccer on Instagram:

