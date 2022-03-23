Pundit says Diaz has done something few players could manage at Liverpool & makes Salah and Mane claim

Kevin Campbell has claimed that Luis Diaz has thrown the gauntlet down to fellow Liverpool teammates Mo Salah and Sadio Mane with his performances in the famous red shirt, which has lifted ‘the level’ at the club.

The Colombian international transferred to Anfield during the winter break, with the Reds beating league rivals Tottenham to the £37.5m signing.

“There are not many players who could go to Liverpool and lift the level,” the former Arsenal star told Football Insider.

“Let’s be honest, he has been challenging the Manes and the Salahs of the team. The fact of the matter is, they came back from AFCON to Diaz starting.

“They’re sitting there watching and he has got the crowd on the edge of their seats.

“Straight away, that is a challenge for the likes of Mane and Salah. That is a massive challenge. Everyone’s level has been raised, especially in those forward positions. It’s lifted the whole club.”

The former FC Porto man has excelled for Jurgen Klopp’s men, with little in the way of an adaption period apparently needed.

One of the biggest compliments that can be paid to the left-sided winger is that his performances have encouraged the coaching team to reconsider where our Senegalese international is fielded in the frontline.

Admittedly, the move of the No.10 into a more central position in the front-three has paid dividends for us up top, with the former Southampton ace proving prolific in that area.

It has to be said, of course, that Diaz still has some acclimatising to do, much of which will likely take place after the season and in pre-season, with tactical instructions likely to dominate.

