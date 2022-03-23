Tottenham Hotspur become the latest club to add their support to the Hillsborough Law

Tottenham Hotspur have publicly added their support to the Hillsborough Law in a brilliant show of solidarity with those killed during the tragedy.

They join the likes of Everton, Brighton and Hove Albion and Chester to back the law and this all further illustrates that this isn’t a Liverpool thing and it’s great to see it spread across the nation.

What’s more important is making the non-footballing community aware of what this is for, spreading the word to the whole nation and hopefully making it something that becomes legislation.

When you can’t trust the police, the media and the judicial system it becomes impossible for truth and justice to ever come to light.

With the proposed Hillsborough Law, ‘normal’ people will be given a voice when fighting against the biggest and best defended pillars of modern life and that is so important.

Thanks to the tireless work of the Hillsborough families their truth came to light and this is all to enable anyone else who may need support, a chance to have access to it.

You can view the announcement via @SpursOfficial on Twitter:

The Club has today added its support to the campaign to establish a Hillsborough Law, which seeks to rebalance the scales of justice for families bereaved through public tragedy. 💙 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 22, 2022

