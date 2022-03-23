Two Liverpool players make the top four fastest Premier League players this season

Liverpool are blessed with many talented players and in the modern game, speed is very important.

In celebration of reaching 1.3 million followers on Twitter, @OptaJoe held an #AskOptaJoe event where they asked for fans to let them reveal any statistics they would be interested in seeing.

One fan tweeted: ‘#AskOptaJoe Top 5 fastest speeds run in prem this season’ and the top six players in the Premier League were revealed.

Their response was: ‘36.7 – Antonio Rüdiger has the highest recorded top speed in the Premier League this season, with 36.7 km/h against Brighton:

36.7 – Antonio Rüdiger, 36.6 – Mohamed Salah, 36.6 – Adama Traoré, 36.2 – Ibrahima Konaté, 36.1 – Ollie Watkins, 36.1 – Patson Daka. Lightning. #AskOptaJoe’.

It’s impressive to see both Mo Salah and Ibou Konate finish in the top four, for the Egyptian King to match the former Wolves winger Adama Traore is seriously impressive.

As for our No.5, for him to be in the list is probably a big surprise for many of our fans and further afield.

We usually see Virgil van Dijk in the mix on these stats so let’s see if the final couple of months see him match any of those mentioned, although he reads the game too well to even have to sprint!

You can view the Salah and Konate statistic via @OptaJoe on Twitter:

