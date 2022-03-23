UFC fans ‘could see’ Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett fight at Anfield

Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett is a well known Liverpool supporter and has made his desire to take part in a UFC fight at Anfield very public.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, FSG could find a way for the UFC bout to occur in our stadium: ‘Liverpool have held concerts at Anfield previously, with Take That and Bon Jovi among those to have performed, and this summer they will see two titans of the British music industry entertain fans in one of sports most iconic venues as the legendary Rolling Stones and Elton John will play what are likely to be sell out gigs at the home of Liverpool Football Club.

‘It is something that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group would like to see more of, especially with the capacity to be increased to 61,000 by the time the Anfield Road redevelopment is completed.

‘Liverpool have a licence in place to host up to six non-football events at Anfield over a six-week period during the off season for a period of five years, the restrictions in place to limit the impact on local residents.

‘And while the club and owners would undoubtedly like to host as many closed season events as possible at Anfield, the potential for these events as they stand is already a lucrative summer revenue stream.

‘Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett took the plaudits when he forced a first round submission of Kazula Vargas at UFC London at the weekend at the O2 Arena.

‘Liverpool players including Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson sent their congratulations to Pimblett via social media after his Saturday heroics, with UFC president Dana White having spoken on how Pimblett is backing up the very real hype he has created.

‘And Anfield is something that Pimblett wants, and it is something that could see Liverpool get the chance to pack their home ground full of Scouse support without a football in sight’.

Although nothing has been officially announced as of yet and the refurbishment works are currently being completed on the Anfield Road End, our licence for non-football events could cover the mixed martial arts fight.

It would be great to see the famous Red join ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann and the idea of a night of Scouse pride in the octagon would be amazing.

Let’s hope the duo can keep themselves fighting to a high standard and when the stadium is ready and the opportunity arises, it can all come together perfectly.

