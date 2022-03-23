(Video) ‘I have no song, man!’ – Tsimikas fumes over result of Liverpool challenge

Kostas Tsimikas was far from happy at the result of one Liverpool challenge, with Thiago Alcantara securing victory after succeeding in getting Jordan Henderson to sing his fan chant.

The Greek international joked about his lack of a song, with fellow teammates Diogo Jota and our No.6 both having been awarded their own chants from the supporters.

If the fullback can continue to produce superb outings from the left-flank when called upon, however, we’ve no doubt it’s only a matter of time before fans get to work on a new chant.

You can catch the clip below (at 13:20), courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: