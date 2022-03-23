(Video) Konate has Liverpool teammates in bits at x-rated Tsimikas song

Ibrahima Konate was initially reluctant to help fellow defender, Kostas Tsimikas, out with his ‘Call Yourself a Teammate’ challenge, though relented after pressure from the Greek international.

Freestyling a song for the fullback, the former RB Leipzig star’s vulgar effort (censored in the clip in question) had Jordan Henderson and those within the canteen laughing.

The 25-year-old got what he came for ultimately, much to the surprise of Diogo Jota back at the quiz.

You can catch the clip below (at 12:30), courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: