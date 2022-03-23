(Video) Stunning run & assist from Liverpool’s potential first summer signing will have fans excited

Celtic’s teenage prodigy, Ben Doak, will have had Liverpool fans on the edge of their seats watching his latest contribution on the international scene for Scotland’s U17s.

The Anfield-linked starlet, reportedly the subject of serious interest from the Reds, received the ball within his own half before knocking it past one opponent and setting up a goal in the 2-2 draw with Czech Republic.

Though fans will no doubt need to temper any unrealistic expectations about the player being slotted straight into the first-team, it would seem that there’s more than enough potential there to get excited about, should we manage to get this potential signing over the line.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @aboutceltic:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 | Ben Doak Celtic teenager Ben Doak's assist as Scotland U17 drew 2-2 with Czech Republic this afternoon in Falkirk. pic.twitter.com/aBY3OJG14K — Everything Celtic (@aboutceltic) March 23, 2022