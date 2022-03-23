(Video) Tsimikas looks absolutely devastated after getting Milner question wrong in Liverpool quiz

Kostas Tsimikas seemed more than a little bit gutted after failing to guess a James Milner-related quiz question in an edition of ‘Call Yourself a Teammate?’

The Greek international and two of his Liverpool teammates, Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota, were challenged on which fellow Red the phrase ‘ey up’ was attached to.

The former Wolves star corrected the fullback after his incorrect answer of the club’s skipper, Jordan Henderson, with the latter consoled by Thiago Alcantara after losing the point.

You can catch the clip below (at 3:43), courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: