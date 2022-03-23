(Video) Virgil van Dijk shares video of his outside of the foot pass against Inter Milan in the Champions League

Virgil van Dijk can pass the ball as calm as you like and that was on show during the match against Inter Milan at Anfield.

In celebration of the brilliant outside of the boot pass that our No.4 played to Andy Robertson during the game, the Champions League’s official Instagram account shared a video of the moment.

Using the caption: ‘Van Dijk long-range passing = ____/10 #UCL #LFC’ and then sharing it on their story with the caption: ‘Calm as you like’, they caught the attention of our centre-half.

READ MORE: Ian Rush hints at possible new Liverpool mural as he poses in a cap on Instagram

The captain of Holland then shared the video to his story, showing that he obviously also enjoyed watching the moment back too.

In a game that will probably be forgotten due to the scoreline and the fact that we are now through to the next round, this ball could easily have been lost in the realms of time.

Thankfully this should all mean that it will last a little bit longer in the memory and we can marvel in the mercurial talents of our defensive and passing hero.

You can view the video of van Dijk’s pass via UEFA Champions League on Instagram:

#Ep41 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Champions League QF Draw… and more!