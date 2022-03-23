(Video) ‘While I’m eating?’ – Thiago forces Henderson to sing his song for quiz challenge

Thiago Alcantara was tasked with finding a Liverpool teammate to sing his fan chant on the pitch and it’s fair to say that he delivered on that front.

Finding skipper Jordan Henderson in the middle of a meal, the classy Spaniard managed to persuade the England international to complete his challenge.

The Merseysiders are set to face Watford on 2nd April after the international break, with the club only a point behind league leaders Manchester City.

You can catch the clip below (at 10:42), courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: