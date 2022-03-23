(Video) Williams opens up on mentor relationship he enjoys with one Liverpool star: ‘I learnt massively off him’

Neco Williams has opened up on the support provided to him by his fellow Liverpool fullbacks Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

The Welsh international credited the latter in particular with having aided his development as a player.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a wealth of minutes following his loan transfer to promotion-chasers Fulham, being a key starter for Marco Silva’s men at right-back in their bid to reach the English top-flight.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the Liverpool Echo:

📈 His development is only heading in one direction! pic.twitter.com/Z1gEibTtaE — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) March 23, 2022