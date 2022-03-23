(Video) Williams opens up on mentor relationship he enjoys with one Liverpool star: ‘I learnt massively off him’

Neco Williams has opened up on the support provided to him by his fellow Liverpool fullbacks Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.
The Welsh international credited the latter in particular with having aided his development as a player.
The 20-year-old has enjoyed a wealth of minutes following his loan transfer to promotion-chasers Fulham, being a key starter for Marco Silva’s men at right-back in their bid to reach the English top-flight.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the Liverpool Echo:
