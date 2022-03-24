Andy Robertson nominated for Premier League player of the month for March

Andy Robertson has been nominated for the award of the Premier League player of the month for March.

The 28-year-old has been nominated alongside Aston Villa’s Matty Cash, Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski and Chelsea’s Kai Havertz and Trevoh Chalobah.

It was a successful month for the Reds and our three games against West Ham, Brighton and Arsenal saw three wins, five goals scored and none conceded.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp nominated for the Premier League manager of the month for March

Our No.26 played every minute and provided the assist for our second goal against Arsenal which was converted by Bobby Firmino and he also helped us qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Closing the gap to Manchester City was the biggest reward for all of this work in the league and we head into April just one point behind them, with a trip to the Etihad Stadium on the horizon.

It’s going to be a tense end to the season but the captain of Scotland will be looking to return from international duty fit and healthy, ready for a huge final two months.

You can vote for Robertson via the Premier League website here.

