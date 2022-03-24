Danny Mills explains why Manchester City shouldn’t go for Liverpool’s Mo Salah

Danny Mills has suggested that Manchester City would be ill-advised to go after Liverpool’s Mo Salah should the Egyptian be heading for the exit door.

The 29-year-old’s contract is set to expire next summer with there having been little in the way of progress in talks between club and player since December.

“He’s not the right age profile for City. They’ve got plenty of talent in those positions already,” the former Manchester City man told Football Insider.

“I’m not saying he wouldn’t get into the team but if he does then another quality player will drop out. Where does he fit into that?

“He’s an outstanding player but is that what City need? Look at Foden, Grealish, Mahrez, Silva, Sterling.

“They’ve got an abundance of attacking options in those wide areas.”

The No.11 has been in superb form this term, registering 38 goal contributions across 36 games (in all competitions).

We’d certainly be more than inclined to agree that a switch to the Etihad would be a poor move for our Egyptian King, particularly given how good of a fit he’s been in Merseyside since his move from Roma.

Given the strength of his connection with Liverpool supporters, we’d like to think that if an Anfield exit was on the cards Salah would pursue an offer to join another top European outfit outside of England.

It remains possible, of course, that the winger could yet extend his current terms with us beyond 2023 given the keenness of both club and player to get a deal done.

It just remains to be seen whether a compromise can be reached.

