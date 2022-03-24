Former Manchester United midfielder claims Bobby Firmino ‘can help’ the Old Trafford outfit as Brazilian nears final 12 months of Liverpool contract

Former Manchester United midfielder Kleberson has urged his former side to take Bobby Firmino from Anfield to Old Trafford.

Our No. 9 is out of contract at the end of next season and Kleberson has claimed that Firmino would help bring the best out of United stars Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford who have both struggled for form this season and were left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the impending international friendlies with Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

“Roberto Firmino’s style would suit Manchester United, especially the way he plays for Liverpool,” he told Paddy Power (via TEAMtalk).

“For the Brazil national team, he plays higher up, but for Liverpool he’s a bit deeper.

“He’s learned so many things from Jurgen Klopp and he is so smart on the pitch.

“His movement to create space, or sometimes to occupy space, allows his teammates to.

“If Manchester United wanted to make a change, he’s a good player that can help, especially with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho on the wings.

“Firmino can help those players create space when they’re on the attack.

“That’s the type of player Manchester United should be looking at. A player with Firmino’s quality can help release the team.

“He’s a great player and he’d be a good fit, and a good signing for Manchester United.”

Firmino has been so vitally important to the success we’ve tasted under Jurgen Klopp since the German arrived at the club back in 2015 – he’s registered 96 goals and 66 assists in 318 appearances for the Reds.

His selfless style of play helps make others better and bring them into the game and it’ll be a sad day when he does decide to leave the club.

As Kleberson right pointed out, Bobby does make space with his world-class movement and at times it’s evident when he’s not playing as our attacking play isn’t as free-flowing.

He’s now 30 years of age and nearing the final 12 months of his contract which may mean it’s unlikely that the club will offer him a new contract.

The former Hoffenheim man has won everything but the FA Cup during his time on Merseyside, so it’d be nice to secure success in that competition this term if it is to be Bobby’s final season at Anfield.

It’d be hard to see him leave for another Premier League club, never mind Manchester United.

Thankfully, that’s a move that we can’t see happening, no matter how much Kleberson or the United supporters want it to.

