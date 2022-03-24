‘I’m back’ – Kostas Tsimikas announces his arrival in Greece ahead of international games

Kostas Tsimikas is a much-loved member of the Liverpool team but his role in the Greek national squad is significantly more influential.

Winning his nation’s player of the year for the last two seasons shows just how important he is to his nation’s hopes, despite them not qualifying for the World Cup this year in Qatar.

Returning to play two friendlies means a somewhat more relaxed approach to the upcoming games against Romania and Montenegro and he announced his arrival back home on social media.

The 25-year-old said: ‘I’m back 🇬🇷 #godsplan #greekscouser #mauionfire @avance_greece_official’.

It looks like our No.21 is in high spirits and he he’s also brought his dog along on the journey from Merseyside to the southern part of the Balkan Peninsula.

Let’s hope it’s a successful break from domestic football and that our left-back returns fit and healthy, ready for a huge final two months of the season.

