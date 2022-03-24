(Image) Sadio Mane poses on flight from Senegal to Egypt ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Mo Salah

Sadio Mane and Mo Salah are set to face each other twice, during this huge international break for both of their nations.

The meeting between the duo for the AFCON final was an epic battle that was finally decided on penalties and Senegal took the glory, with our No.10 enjoying the best week of his footballing career.

Now the Egyptians will be out for revenge and will be determined to make amends for the cup final defeat, as a place in the Qatar World Cup is at stake for all involved.

The first leg is to be played in the nation of our No.11 and so his 29-year-old Liverpool teammate has boarded his flight over to the northeastern corner of Africa.

It’s safe to say that should our Egyptian King be on the wrong side of this scoreline it would be a crushing blow to him, not only losing the AFCON final and then a place at the World Cup but he will know that any individual accolades will hinge on international success too.

It feels fair and the best solution for everyone that Mo gets a chance at glory but that is something that Sadio will be out to ensure doesn’t happen.

