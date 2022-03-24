James Ward-Prowse on the ex-Liverpool man that ‘doesn’t stop talking about’ Steven Gerrard

Southampton star James Ward-Prowse has explained that his England teammate and former Liverpool player Conor Coady ‘doesn’t stop talking about’ Steven Gerrard.

Ward-Prowse, who is renowned for his unbelievable set-piece deliveries, also revealed that he mirrors the technique of both David Beckham and Gerrard when he’s playing.

“Steven Gerrard would probably be the other one,” Ward-Prowse told The Times (Rousing The Kop).

“Conor Coady doesn’t stop talking about him!”

Coady was born in St. Helens on Merseyside and joined the Reds Academy set-up at the age of 12 – he remained at the club until 2014 before joining Huddersfield Town and then Wolves the following year.

READ MORE: ‘He gets in the Liverpool team’ – talkSPORT pundit claims West Ham star ‘can do everything Henderson can do’

The 29-year-old is now club captain at Molineux and is an established England international.

The keen Liverpool supporter scored the winning goal for Wolves in a 1-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park recently.

It’s great to see that Coady has developed as a player and is enjoying a really successful career since his departure from Anfield back in 2014.

We wish him all the best for the future.

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more! 🎙️