Jurgen Klopp nominated for the Premier League manager of the month for March

Jurgen Klopp has been nominated for the award of the Premier League manager of the month for March.

Our boss has been nominated alongside Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Tottenham Hotspur’s Antonio Conte, Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers and Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel.

It was a successful month for the Reds and our three games against West Ham, Brighton and Arsenal saw three wins, five goals scored and none conceded.

READ MORE: “Something we’re very proud of” – Liverpool announce that they are to freeze season ticket prices for the seventh season running

Closing the gap to Manchester City was the biggest reward for all of this and we head into April just one point behind, with a trip to the Etihad Stadium on the horizon.

Away from the league, this month did also see FA Cup victories over Norwich City and Nottingham Forest, as well as qualification to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

It’s going to be a tense end to the season but we can look back on this past month safe in the knowledge that we had a very good one.

You can vote for Klopp via the Premier League website here.

#Ep41 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Champions League QF Draw… and more!