Leeds United star Pascal Struijk names Liverpool man as the central defensive partner he’d ‘love’ to play alongside

Leeds United defender Pascal Struijik has named Virgil van Dijk as his dream central defensive partner.

The 22-year-old made his first start for the Whites at centre half against the Reds at the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign and the seven-goal thriller which Liverpool won 4-3, thanks to a Mo Salah hat-trick and a van Dijk header.

And speaking on his Twitter page, Struijk was asked by a user who his dream defensive partner is, to which he simply replied, ‘Virgil van Dijk’.

We have a feeling that he’s not the only defender that would dream of playing alongside our No. 4.

Having the towering Dutchman next to you certainly makes your job easier due to his impressive ability.

The former Southampton man has returned to his best form in recent months following the horrific knee injury he suffered back in 2020.

He’s one of the main reasons why we’ve kept a whopping 17 Premier League clean sheets this season.

Struijk’s best opportunity to play alongside VVD is at international level – although he was born in Belgium, he’s represented the Netherlands at U17 level and will therefore be hoping for a call up to the senior side if he continues impressing in the English top-flight.

It’s nice to see other players recognising the greatness we have amongst our ranks – long may it continue.

