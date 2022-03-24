Liverpool forward has been in talks with Serie A club for days amidst exit rumours – report

AC Milan have reportedly moved a step closer to signing Belgian international, Divock Origi, with talks having reportedly taken place between the Italians and the Liverpool man’s entourage for several days.

This comes from Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), amidst reports of serious interest in both the former Lille hitman and Mo Salah from Serie A.

The 26-year-old’s current terms are set to expire in the summer, with there seeming to be little in the way of intention on the Reds’ part of extending his stay at Anfield.

With Origi highly unlikely to get serious game time in Merseyside without the aid of an injury crisis of epic proportions, a switch for more regular minutes certainly makes more than sense for the player.

We’d hope that such a desire doesn’t see the cult hero move to another Premier League club (with a host of English top-flight outfits said to be interested).

It’ll be a massive loss to our squad in light of the No.27’s contributions from the bench over the last few seasons, though there’ll be no hard feelings from fans should he secure a move to Italy.

