Liverpool have made bid to bring Leeds United star to Anfield – Report

Liverpool are rumoured to have already made their move for Leeds United star Raphinha.

Since arriving in the Premier League from Rennes in October 2020, the Brazil international has impressed with his pacy and direct style of play, and Jurgen Klopp’s side have now reportedly made a bid for the 25-year-old, that’s according to Spanish outlet Sport (via Transfer Tavern).

It’s been reported in recent days that Raphinha has refused to sign a contract extension at Elland Road due to the fact that the release clause that the Yorkshire club want to include in the deal is too high for his liking.

The winger is therefore anxious that the high asking price will decrease the chances of a top club making their move for him, but the report is suggesting that both Liverpool and one other Premier League club have confirmed their interest in the winger with an offer.

Egyptian King Mo Salah is yet to sign a contract extension on Merseyside with his current deal set to expire at the end of next season.

Raphinha wouldn’t provide the same insane number of goal contributions that our No. 11 does, but they operate in the same position and have a similar style of play to one another.

With Salah’s worrying contract situation, and also the fact that he turns 30 in June, the signing of the Leeds star would very much be a signing for both now and the future.

If he was to make the move to Anfield, he would join fellow 25-year-olds Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz which would point somewhat to how the club’s attacking options for the future will look.

So far this season, the Leeds No. 23 has nine goals and three assists in 27 top-flight appearances – not bad for a side lingering in and around the league’s relegation places.

Two wins from their last two games has eased nerves and the worry of relegation for the Whites, but they still have eight games remaining to ensure they’re playing Premier League football for the third successive season next term.

At the moment the situation is nothing more than a rumour, but it’ll be interesting to see what happens in the coming months.

