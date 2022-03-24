Liverpool offering to outpay Barcelona to sign exciting 23-year-old, says ESPN’s Llorens

Liverpool are reportedly in the race for the signature of Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo, with the Reds allegedly offering to furnish the 23-year-old with a bigger contract than the Catalan giants have put on the table.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from ESPN’s Moises Llorens, with the journalist claiming that Manchester United and the Reds are prepared to beat out the La Liga giants’ offer of €5m a year.

-Cita entre FCB y agentes de Araújo para próximos días

-Oferta FCB: 5 años y casi 5 millones netos x curso

-United y Lvpool atentos: dan 8 Con @samuelmarsden para @ESPNFC @ESPNDeportes https://t.co/J80opHtNHs[…]eal-amid-interest-from-liverpool-and-manchester-united-sources — moisESPN (@moillorens) March 24, 2022

Equating to roughly over £126,000-per-week (pre-tax, presumably), that would make the Uruguayan one of the Merseysiders highest earners on a long-term deal.

Whilst we can certainly appreciate the talent on offer from the centre-half, we have to question why we’d be interested in yet another option in that position with arguably four world-class players currently available to us in that department.

Unless the rumours around Joe Gomez’s potential exit contain a grain of truth, we’d have to suggest quite a bit more than a grain of salt to take with this particular claim.

Certainly, if we were looking to make any further additions to the back line, the obvious transfer would be to find a Kostas Tsimikas-esque signing capable of providing cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold down on the right flank.

