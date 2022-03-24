Liverpool told ‘under the radar’ star could be ideal Mo Salah replacement

Jarrod Bowen has been suggested by Squawka’s ‘Jack’ as a potentially interesting option to replace Mo Salah should the Egyptian depart Liverpool in the near future.

The West Ham star was reportedly on the Reds’ shortlist in the last summer window, with the club keen on expanding its options in the forward line.

“In the Salah section, we highlighted Kylian Mbappé as the only player that would be able to match his ridiculous output but we all know that’s very unlikely,” the social media team manager wrote on Reddit.

“Raphinha and Jarrod Bowen are the other suggested players. Raphinha is perhaps more of a playmaker, but Salah was know for his dribbling and assists at Roma – the same evolution could be made.

“Bowen is really interesting because although he is not close to Salah’s level now, his style of play is very similar.

“He also fits the Liverpool model of elevating ‘under-the-radar’ players into that world-class bracket. Just look at Diogo Jota.”

Luis Diaz was eventually brought in during the winter window (a window ahead of schedule), though it’s deemed possible that the Merseysiders will look for a further forward signing with the likes of Sadio Mane and Co. possessing expiring contracts.

READ MORE: Liverpool fans will be blown away by stats comparing Matip with Van Dijk; suggests former is massively underrated

With 23 goal contributions in 39 games (across all competitions), the Englishman’s tally stacks up reasonably well against the frightening number (29) posted by our No.11 in 36 outings.

It would be selling Salah short somewhat, of course, to suggest that he would be instantly replaceable – indeed, the reality would undoubtedly turn out to be anything but.

Though with the example of Diogo Jota cited, we’d likewise not wish to limit our expectations too much when it comes to our next potential attacking signing, with prior incomings more than proving their worth in the famous red shirt.

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more! 🎙️