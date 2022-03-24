Owen weighs in on ‘disaster’ Salah contract scenario that could ruin Liverpool structure

Michael Owen has warned Liverpool of the dangers posed by giving in to Mo Salah’s contract demands, suggesting that it could inspire discontent amongst the squad.

The Egyptian international has previously claimed that he isn’t asking for anything ‘crazy’, though there remains a significant disparity between player and club over fresh terms.

“You can’t give players what they want. The whole game would be a disaster if that was the case,” the former Red Devil was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“Liverpool have got to run it as a business. They can’t, of course, give any player what they want because if you do then there are lots of other players in the squad that could be knocking on Jurgen Klopp’s door saying, ‘well, hang on a minute, if he’s on this then I should be on that’.

“Then the whole structure they’ve built so well over the years would fall apart.”

With the form the ex-Roma hitman is enjoying for the Merseysiders term – not to forget either his consistent contributions over the course of his Anfield career – it would seem the height of insanity to many to let the 29-year-old depart this summer or in the next.

The reality of the situation, of course, as Owen has rightly alluded to, is that our current wage structure is somewhat finely balanced, with a huge increase for our No.11 likely to tip the scales in an unpleasant direction.

There is the argument to be made, of course, that Salah’s teammates may feel such a reward is deserving in light of his current status as the globe’s leading talent, though it does set an uncomfortable precedent for the club in their future contractual dealings.

