Salah tells Juventus to contact him after international break, Momblano says he was ‘honoured by the call’

Luca Momblano has claimed that Mo Salah ‘did not reject’ an initial approach from Juventus for his services.

The Egyptian international’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023, inviting much in the way of speculation over his future.

“He did not reject Juve, the prosecutor did not reject them, on the contrary,” the reporter told Juventibus (via Calciomercato).

“He asked, I think he also did it with the other clubs that hold the player’s discontent, to update him after qualifying for the World Cup.

“At Juventus he said he was very very honored by the call.”

The Reds were said to be in talks with the forward over extending his stay in Merseyside, with both parties more than keen to get a deal over the line, though there has yet to be any further discussions since the tail end of 2021.

Juventus could represent an interesting opportunity for our top goalscorer, with a forward line of the No.11, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic a mouthwatering prospect.

That being said, even with the acquisition of Salah, one has to raise serious question marks over the Old Lady’s ability to challenge for Europe’s top honour as capably as Jurgen Klopp’s men.

With there being few outfits in world football who could fulfill the former Roma man’s competitive demands (not to mention supply the same fanatical levels of affection), it remains to be seen whether an exit is indeed inevitable.

