“Something we’re very proud of” – Liverpool announce that they are to freeze season ticket prices for the seventh season running

Liverpool have, like all other businesses and people, come off the back of COVID is a worse position financially than when they entered it.

Despite this, the club have announced that season ticket prices for fans at Anfield will remain frozen for the seventh consecutive year.

Speaking with the club website, Phil Dutton, LFC vice-president of ticketing and hospitality, said: “This is now the seventh season in a row that we’ve frozen these prices, and it’s something we’re very proud of”.

This is a great gesture by the club and it does feel like everyone is always quick to criticise any wrong moves they make, so when the fans’ needs are put first we should note it.

Had the prices gone up at all there would have been plenty on their backs, although we all know that the prices are too high for many supporters and they could be lowered, this is still a positive move.

If it hadn’t been for protests like those against the £77 tickets in 2016 and the backlash to the Super League announcement last year, then FSG may have been more inclined to try their luck at putting prices up.

It feels like the supporters and the owners are getting to know each other a lot better and these major gaffs should hopefully not happen again.

