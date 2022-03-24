‘The concern is…’ – Medical expert hopeful that Mo Salah’s injury situation won’t worsen whilst playing for Egypt

Medical expert Ben Dinnery has addressed concerns that Mo Salah’s current injury may be aggravated whilst he’s away on international duty with his national side Egypt.

Salah, who was absent from the squad that travelled to Nottingham Forest for our FA Cup victory last weekend, is set to face Sadio Mane’s Senegal in a two-legged tie to determine who progresses through to the Qatar 2022 World Cup that is set to take place at the end of the year.

“It’s always a worry whenever any player goes away on international duty,” he told Football Insider.

“You can do nothing but pray that they go out, they perform as they should, and they come back unscathed.

“With Salah, he’s in the top two players in the world. He is pivotal to that Liverpool team. They are still fighting on four fronts.

“He’s a man for the big stage who can deliver when they need him most. They want him back fully fit for the run-in.

“The concern is that it is a big game for Egypt and he is so focused on playing at full pelt for the national team.”

It certainly is a huge game and we understand that everyone associated with Egypt will want the main man fit and firing – but it’s imperative that if he’s feeling any sort of pain that he’s not risked.

That may sound slightly biased as Liverpool are currently in the middle of attempting to complete a glorious quadruple, but a little injury can be turned into something more serious and long-term if our No. 11 is risked.

The former AS Roma man hardly misses a game, but he was substituted during our victory at Brighton recently with a suspected knock to the foot and then played only 30 minutes against Arsenal three days later and is believed to have still felt pain in the area after the victory at the Emirates.

We’re all aware of how impressive Mo’s attitude is and he will want to play more than anyone else, so if he does feature in the games, we need to just hope he returns unscathed ahead of a huge set of fixtures for us in April.

The Reds are set to play in eight games across three different competitions including a two-legged Champions League quarter-final tie and two matches against Manchester City.

We’ll need Mo at his best if we’re to finish this season with as much silverware as possible.

