The defensive metric that suggests Trent is far from being a worse defender than Reece James & Kyle Walker

Trent Alexander-Arnold stacks up more than favouably against the likes of Chelsea’s Reece James and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker when comparing ‘true tackle success’ rates.

This comes from Squawka’s Social Media team manager, Jake, (on Reddit) who explained that the metrics used for working out defensive proficiency can be somewhat skewed.

According to the statistical dive carried out, the Liverpool fullback’s rate of 57% would debunk myths around the 23-year-old’s supposed defensive deficiency, with the former pair mentioned possessing weaker rates of 53.8% and 53.6% respectively.

It’s worth emphasising, of course, that tackle success rates shouldn’t be the only metric considered when comparing defenders (as has been noted in the Reddit thread in question).

That being said, it does clearly demonstrate that our right-back is far from being left behind by his peers in the English top-flight in this particular aspect of his play.

Add on top our No.66’s superb contributions to our attacking play and it’s not hard to see how Trent has been moulded into one of the most complete fullbacks in world football at a remarkably young age.

