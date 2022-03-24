‘There’s no need’ – Journalist believes Kostas Tsimikas is happy at Liverpool and there’ll be no ‘incomings or outgoings’ in the left-back department

Liverpool journalist Ben Bocsak has explained that he doesn’t see any incoming or outgoings in Liverpool’s left-back department this summer.

The Reds do possess one of the world’s best full-backs in the form of Scotsman Andy Robertson as well as a quality backup figure in Greek international Kostas Tsimikas.

And although Tsimikas does have to settle for a spot on the bench most of the time, Bocask explained that the former Olympiakos man isn’t interested in a move away from Merseyside ‘anytime soon’.

“The left-back position I think it’s fair to say is probably sorted, there’s no need for incomings or outgoings. I think I saw there’s some minor rumours about teams being interested in Kostas Tsimikas, but I don’t think he’s interested in moving away from Anfield anytime soon,” he told the Blood Red Podcast (via This Is Futbol).

The fact that we’re still competing on three fronts after already picking up the Carabao Cup last month emphasises how important strength in depth is.

You need to be able to select from more than just eleven players to ensure that you can compete in every single game you play so retaining the services of players like Tsimikas is vital.

Of course, he would probably like more minutes under his belt, but he’s wise enough to understand that getting ahead of Robbo in the stating XI is no easy task.

The No. 21 still has 20 appearances to his name this term and has impressed most of the time he’s played, picking up four assists along the way.

We don’t want to see the Greek Scouser leave anytime soon and we believe it’s vital that Klopp keeps hold of such players to ensure we can continue on all fronts season after season.

