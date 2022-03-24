(Video) Catchy new Kostas Tsimikas chant surfaces online in response to Liverpool star’s challenge comments

A group of Liverpool fans responded brilliantly after Kostas Tsimikas bemoaned his lack of a fan chant in a club challenge.

@Marco_Ross_10 released a clip on Twitter of some supporters delivering a catchy new song in honour of the Greek international to the tune of ABBA’s ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)’.

We can only hope this finds its way to Anfield to reward the fullback for his superb performances in the famous red shirt this season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Marco_Ross_10: