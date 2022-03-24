(Video) Classic clip of Jurgen Klopp’s celebration for a James Milner tackle resurfaces online

Jurgen Klopp has never been one to hide his emotions on the side of a football pitch and this classic clip perfectly illustrates that.

In the video, our boss can be seen passionately celebrating a James Milner tackle during the game against Villareal in the semi-final of the Europa League in 2016.

Our No.7 goes to ground with a big sliding tackle and his manager couldn’t be more impressed with the hard work and timing involved in the moment, which received a cheer from the crowd.

It’s safe to say that nobody else reacted like the German though who greeted it with a fist pump, then turned to the Main Stand lifting his arms four times and getting them all as excited as him.

He then turned to point to our vice-captain and lifted another impassioned arm towards his supporters, these were still early days for the former Borussia Dortmund coach and he was certainly fully invested in the club then.

Sometimes it’s easy to forget how far we’ve come under the 54-year-old but moments like this show how important he is to everyone on the pitch and in the stands.

