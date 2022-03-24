(Video) ‘It’s great being a Liverpool fan at the minute’ – Robbie Fowler weighs in on his former side’s quadruple hopes

Robbie Fowler has claimed ‘it’s great being a Liverpool fan at the minute’ and believes Jurgen Klopp’s current squad may be one of ‘Liverpool’s greatest squads’ ever.

The ex-Red also weighed in on the prospect of the Anfield outfit completing a magnificent quadruple after already winning the Carabao Cup last month and remaining in contention for Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup success.

When domestic football returns after the current international break, we welcome Watford to Anfield and then play another seven games across April, including two clashes with Manchester City and a two-legged Champions League quarter-final clash with Benfica.

He was not overly confident that Klopp’s side will be able to win all of the trophies that they remain in contention for, but insisted that’s not down to any weaknesses in the Liverpool ranks, but instead down to the quality of rivals Manchester City.

Fowler, who also played for City during his 29-year long playing career, admits he still ‘likes’ the Citizens and praised the ‘unbelievable’ Pep Guardiola and the job he’s doing.

He highlighted the fact that the Reds are up against a ‘brilliant’ City side in all three competitions and admitted if Klopp’s side don’t win the trophies, he ‘doesn’t mind’ if the Sky Blues do.

The 46-year-old insisted that Guardiola’s side want to win the Champions League more than any other trophy as it’s a competition they’re yet to win.

They were defeated by Chelsea in last season’s all-English final.

The end of the season is going to be really exciting – let’s hope we can end the season with as much silverware as possible.

