(Video) “I’ve not heard anything” – Paul Joyce plays down Paulo Dybala to Liverpool links

Paulo Dybala looks increasingly likely to leave Juventus on a free, as his contract winds to a close, and a move to many teams has been touted.

Paul Joyce discussed a variety of transfer rumours and possible summer activity from Liverpool, as he spoke with the KENN7 OFFICIAL YouTube Channel.

The Northern Football Correspondent for The Times and Sunday Times said: “I’ve not heard anything on that to be honest, Liverpool are linked with so many players.

“The contract situations with Salah, Firmino and Mane are going to dictate many things and I wouldn’t be surprised if these negotiations went into next season…

“The one thing you know with Liverpool is that they have contingency plans and are always scouring the market, as we saw with the Diaz deal”.

The 28-year-old would be a cheaper move for FSG to secure, as it would just be a matter of covering his wages and there would be no need to sort a transfer fee.

However, it’s unlikely the Argentine is on a small salary and this could again lead to a Mo Salah-esque situation with it drastically disrupting our wage structure.

Liverpool and transfer windows often lead to many players being linked with the club, despite there being no serious interest from either party – this looks to be another one of those stories.

You can watch Paul Joyce’s comments on Dybala (at 50:15) via KENN7 OFFICIAL YouTube Channel on YouTube:

