(Video) John Barnes offers his opinion on whether the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Manchester City should be moved from Wembley

Former Liverpool star John Barnes has claimed it makes sense for the Football Association to move the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Manchester City from Wembley to somewhere ‘closer for both sets of fans’.

The Reds are set to travel to Anfield South on either Saturday, April 16 or Sunday, April 17 to face Pep Guardiola’s side, but there are no direct trains running from either city to London.

This has led to supporter groups from both clubs, Spirit of Shankly and City 1984 releasing a joint statement demanding a change of venue.

We would like common sense to prevail and for the match to be played at a stadium easier for fans to travel to and from.

The other semi-final that is set to take place that weekend will see two London clubs meet at the national stadium – Crystal Palace and Chelsea supporters will not experience similar issues on the weekend due to the fact both clubs are already based in the capital.

Barnes did commend Reds supporters who he claimed ‘will move heaven and earth’ to get to the final and ‘will get there no matter what’.

Our support home and away is second to none and we will fill our allocation no matter what, but it would be nice for the fans to be taken into consideration for once.

