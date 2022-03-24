(Video) Juventus’ chances of signing Mo Salah discussed by reliable journalist Neil Jones

Neil Jones was keen to dismiss the possibility of Mo Salah moving to the Serie A with Juventus after a number of reports linked the Egyptian with a switch to Italy.

The Old Lady are allegedly keen on the 29-year-old attacker, with a forward line of Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic and the Reds’ No.11 said to be a highly attractive prospect.

As the Goal reporter rightly noted, however, Massimiliano Allegri’s men have been previously burnt with a ‘vanity’ signing, with the acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo hardly bringing them closer to winning the Champions League.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of The Redmen TV:

