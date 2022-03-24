(Video) Paul Joyce comments on Mo Salah’s contract situation with “no breakthroughs on the horizon”

Mo Salah’s contract seems to have been dominating column inches for months now and it doesn’t look like stopping soon.

Paul Joyce discussed a variety of transfer rumours and possible summer activity from Liverpool, as he spoke with the KENN7 OFFICIAL YouTube Channel.

The Northern Football Correspondent for The Times and Sunday Times said: “I still think it’s where it’s been for most of the season really, the talks have been going on for a long time.

“No breakthroughs on the horizon and both sides seem to be sticking to their positions.

“With all these things, it could take one phone call and it’s resolved but Salah was always going to be the most complicated one because of how good a player he is now and he’s become one of the greatest players in the Premier League and so obviously his representatives have got to look for a salary that reflects that.

“We all know that Liverpool’s policy on wages is not like every other team and if you look at the wage bill this year compared to the title winning season, that’s come down quite a lot because most of the deals are incentivised and that’s how it should be…

“It’s obviously a money issue, Salah has said all season that he’s happy at Liverpool and Liverpool want him to stay but as yet the two sides have yet to come to an agreement”.

We all hope that this can just be sorted quickly and amicably but it could even go into next season, we have already shown with Gini Wijnaldum and Emre Can that we don’t mind letting players leave for free.

It’s all about finding a solution that works for all parties and maybe one phone call can sort that but it looks like this isn’t too close to being sorted yet.

