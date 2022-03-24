(Video) Paul Joyce on a “complicated” possible move for Jude Bellingham in the summer

Jude Bellingham is one of the most exciting young players in Europe and a move away from Borussia Dortmund looks likely.

Paul Joyce discussed a variety of transfer rumours and possible summer activity from Liverpool, as he spoke with the KENN7 OFFICIAL YouTube Channel.

The Northern Football Correspondent for The Times and Sunday Times said: “Jude Bellingham, I think is complicated because of the price.

READ MORE: (Video) “They ran out of time” – Paul Joyce comments on Liverpool’s chances of signing Fabio Carvalho in the summer

“It’s also complicated by the fact that it would seem Dortmund could lose Haaland this summer and so would they lose two key players in the same summer?

“There’s no doubt that Liverpool, that Jude Bellingham is of interest to many clubs but I think the price, the last figure I saw quoted was £100 million, that doesn’t strike me as a, that complicates interest in him and also the Haaland situation, Dortmund usually sell one player a season but to lose two players, I can’t see that happening”.

The 18-year-old recently pipped our very own Harvey Elliott to the NXGN award for the world’s best youngsters and it would take a huge fee in order to secure his signature and move him away from Germany.

For the England international, a move to Liverpool would certainly be an exciting one and the only thing that would stop this deal would be finances.

Given the current situation with Mo Salah, it seems unlikely FSG would want to spend a huge amount of money and so this one is more than likely not going to happen – certainly not this summer.

You can watch Paul Joyce’s comments on Bellingham (at 37:00) via KENN7 OFFICIAL YouTube Channel on YouTube:

#Ep41 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Champions League QF Draw… and more!