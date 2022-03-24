(Video) Paul Joyce on an “interesting link” between Takumi Minamino and Leeds United ahead of a possible summer move

Takumi Minamino is certainly a talented player but he features very much on the fringes of our squad, making a move away this summer seem possible.

Paul Joyce discussed a variety of transfer rumours and possible summer activity from Liverpool, as he spoke with the KENN7 OFFICIAL YouTube Channel.

The Northern Football Correspondent for The Times and Sunday Times said: “I think it’s interesting that Leeds were linked with Minamino in January and Jesse Marsch is now there, who [Minamino] was managed by in Salzburg.

“I think that’s an interesting link and I think he’s actually in his best period as a Liverpool player.

“In terms of it being under very difficult circumstances that he came in and then he spent a period of time on loan at Southampton as well.

“It’s difficult to say on any certainly which players will leave because it will depend on the offers that Liverpool receive. As we know, Liverpool sell high”.

The 27-year-old has been the man for the domestic cups this season and has proven his worth to Jurgen Klopp but the link to Leeds United seems an obvious one.

Given his relationship with Jesse Marsch and previous links to the club, the only obvious reason why the Japanese international wouldn’t join the club – would be if they were relegated.

We’ll have to wait and see with this one but there won’t be too many that would be happy to see our No.18 leave our club this summer.

You can watch Paul Joyce’s comments on Minamino (at 48:00) via KENN7 OFFICIAL YouTube Channel on YouTube:

