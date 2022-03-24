(Video) Takumi Minamino hits the bar twice as he helps Japan defeat Australia and qualify for the World Cup in Qatar

Takumi Minamino was a key part in the Japan team that booked their place at the Qatar World Cup this year, after an important victory.

The three points secured against Australia was enough to put the Samurai Blue top of their qualification group and secure their place at FIFA’s premier tournament, with a game to spare.

Despite the match ultimately being decided by a late brace from Brighton and Hove Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma, our No.18 was on hand to provide two of the biggest chances of the first half.

READ MORE: ‘I’m back’ – Kostas Tsimikas announces his arrival in Greece ahead of international games

The first came after a brilliant cross from the right-wing that found the 27-year-old who adjusted well to fire the ball against the crossbar, in what would have been a fantastic goal.

Moments later, Yuto Nagatomo crossed from the left and found an on-rushing Minamino in the middle who wasn’t able to readjust his body for a better finish, his effort hitting the top of the bar.

It so easily could have been the former RB Salzburg man’s day in front of goal, however he will be more than happy in the knowledge that his nation will be at the World Cup later this year.

You can watch the videos of Minamino hitting the crossbar via @10SportAU on Twitter:

OFF THE WOODWORK! Japan come within inches of getting the opener through Minamino's header. #AUSvJPN is LIVE on 10 pic.twitter.com/0kkBaQsHDs — 10 Sport (@10SportAU) March 24, 2022

CROSSBAR AGAIN! Minamino is denied again by the woodwork, the Socceroos are being put under a lot of pressure. #AUSvJPN is live NOW on 10 pic.twitter.com/IBhrfeTJ2N — 10 Sport (@10SportAU) March 24, 2022

#Ep41 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Champions League QF Draw… and more!