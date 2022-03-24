‘You are only going either sideways to Manchester City or down anywhere else’ – Owen weighs in on Salah’s Liverpool future as Egyptian King’s contract saga continues

Michael Owen has claimed that he’d be ‘very surprised’ if Mo Salah wasn’t to extend his stay at Liverpool.

The Egyptian King is out of contract at the end of next season and is believed to be unhappy at the moment with the terms being offered by the club in the new deal, but Owen believes there is no club at the moment that would be a step-up for the former AS Roma man if he was to leave.

“I’d be very surprised if Mo Salah didn’t sign with Liverpool. What are the options at the moment?” Owen told BBC Sport.

“You are only going either sideways to Manchester City or down anywhere else because there is no-one else as good as these two teams in the world at the moment.

“Let’s give everyone time because these things don’t happen overnight.

“You are talking about one of the biggest clubs in the world and one of the biggest players in the world and that player is about to sign the biggest contract of his life.

“I think it’s entirely normal that negotiations can drag on a little bit.”

Owen is right in what he says – the No. 11 turns 30 in June and this is therefore likely to be the last big contract he signs.

We understand that he’s done so much for the club and is one of the world’s best players at the moment, but where else can he go where he’ll be loved as much as he is by us Kopites?

We’re also one of the best teams in the world at the moment and are regularly competing on numerous fronts each season.

If that’s something he’s willing to sacrifice to go and play in a league of a lower standard but earn more money each week, then so be it.

Owen has also pointed out that you can’t just bow down to Mo and give him the wages that he wants as other players within the squad or any potential new arrivals would then do the same – it would certainly cause trouble within the club and its financial structure.

We don’t know the full ins and outs of the situation, we just hope the club and the Egyptian King can come to some sort of an agreement to ensure we can continue to witness his magic for seasons to come.

