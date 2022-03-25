Athletic journalist criticises ‘disrespectful’ Trent discussions after failed England experiment

Stuart James noted that suggestions that Trent Alexander-Arnold can play in midfield after Gareth Southgate’s experimental use of the Liverpool man for England are ‘disrespectful’.

The right-back has struggled to rack up serious minutes for the Three Lions under the leadership of the former Middlesbrough boss.

“I think people do miss the point when Southgate played him in midfield and people say, ‘Oh, Trent can play in midfield’,” the Athletic journalist spoke on The Red Agenda podcast. “That’s kind of almost being disrespectful to the role he has as a right-back at Liverpool, which is a unique role.”

An injury sustained prior to the Merseysiders’ FA Cup visit to Nottingham Forest has meant that the 23-year-old missed out on a call-up to the national side for the international break.

Our No.66 has been the subject of much criticism with regard to his defensive contributions, seemingly without much in the way of statistical backing.

There’s a clear benefit for Liverpool, of course, with less international minutes for the fullback theoretically limiting the risk of an injury during international breaks and competitions.

It’s bizarre to see Trent so undervalued in the international set-up, particularly given the quality of his performances for us this season, registering 17 assists in all competitions thus far.

